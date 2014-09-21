Off-duty SPD officer charged with felony after bar fight, on paid leave

A Shreveport police officer is facing a felony charge and is on paid administrative leave after a fight at a local bar Saturday night.

Officers were called to the Brass Monkey Bar in the 3100 block of Youree Dr. around 10:12 p.m. Saturday, where 26-year-old Harrison Daugherty told them he had confronted by two men in a fight the resulted in him suffering injuries that required treatment on the scene by the Shreveport Fire Department.

Investigators say Daugherty was involved in a dispute with 41-year-old Eric Swartout and 39-year-old Brandon Howard. During the fight, police say Swartout and Howard struck Daugherty numerous times, causing him to lose consciousness.

Swartout, of the 1500 block of River Parkway Boulevard in Shreveport, is charged with one count of simple battery and one count of second degree battery. Howard, of the 4000 block of Glyn Street in Bossier City, is facing a single count of second degree battery. Both men were booked into the Shreveport City Jail.

Swartout, who joined the department in May of 2003, has been placed on paid administrative leave by Chief of Police Willie Shaw in accordance with the rules and regulations of the Shreveport Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board which states: “When an employee is charged with a felony he shall, and if a misdemeanor he may, be immediately relieved of duty and placed on “departmental leave” for up to one week at full pay and with continuing seniority.”

Second degree battery is a felony offense, is punishable by up to 5 years in prison and fines reaching $2,000.

Copyright 2014 KSLA. All rights reserved.