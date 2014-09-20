6-year-old killed in Bossier City wreck

A 6-year-old boy has died from injuries sustained in a car accident on Saturday morning in Bossier City.The wreck happened just after 11 a.m. at the intersection of Benton Road and Brownlee Road. Police say 6-year-old Serdeario Thomas Jr. of Shreveport was riding in the front seat of a Ford Focus when it collided with a Ford Mustang that was turning left onto Benton Rd. Thomas was not wearing a seat belt.Thomas was taken to University Health in Shreveport where he was pronounced dead. Thomas' mother, 25-year-old Quirtisha Allen of Shreveport, was driving the Focus. She was taken to University Health with non-life threatening injuries. It's not clear if she was wearing a seat belt.The driver of the Mustang, 65-year-old Dennis Fuller of Stamps, Arkansas, and his wife, 62-year old Jeannie Fuller were taken to University Health with non-life threatening injuries. Both were wearing seat belts.No citations have been issued at this time. The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

