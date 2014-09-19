Booker T. Washington New Tech High School principal resigns

Caddo schools superintendent Dr. Lamar Goree confirmed Monday morning that an audit conducted by the Louisiana Department of Education and Caddo has found that 10 students did not meet the required credit in order to graduate.

Caddo schools superintendent Dr. Lamar Goree confirmed Monday morning that an audit conducted by the Louisiana Department of Education and Caddo has found that 10 students did not meet the required credit in order to graduate.

BTW investigation: options for 10 who did not meet grad requirements

BTW investigation: options for 10 who did not meet grad requirements

Caddo Parish Public Schools officials are investigating allegations that student grades were changed at Shreveport's Booker T. Washington New Tech High School.

Caddo Parish Public Schools officials are investigating allegations that student grades were changed at Shreveport's Booker T. Washington New Tech High School.

The Caddo Parish School Board announced that Dr. Stacey Russell, former Booker T. Washington principal, has resigned.

The school board says it's a "personal issue, we are not at liberty to release any farther details regarding her reasons for resigning."

Earlier this year, an audit conducted by the Louisiana Department of Education and the school district revealed that ten students received diplomas in the 2013-2014 school year but didn't meet the required credit to graduate.

Shortly after allegations of the grade changes were confirmed, Caddo Parish Schools Superintendent Dr. Lamar Goree announced that BTW principal Dr. Stacey Russell had been placed on administrative leave. Goree did not specify whether the suspension was a direct result of the grade changing allegations.

Copyright 2014 KSLA. All rights reserved.