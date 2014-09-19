Booker T. Washington New Tech High School principal resigns

Monday, August 18 2014 10:37 AM EDT2014-08-18 14:37:43 GMT
Sep 01, 2014 11:09 AM2014-09-19 16:54:18 GMT
Caddo schools superintendent Dr. Lamar Goree confirmed Monday morning that an audit conducted by the Louisiana Department of Education and Caddo has found that 10 students did not meet the required credit in order to graduate.More >>
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -
The Caddo Parish School Board announced that Dr. Stacey Russell, former Booker T. Washington principal, has resigned.
The school board says it's a "personal issue, we are not at liberty to release any farther details regarding her reasons for resigning."
Earlier this year, an audit conducted by the Louisiana Department of Education and the school district revealed that ten students received diplomas in the 2013-2014 school year but didn't meet the required credit to graduate.
Shortly after allegations of the grade changes were confirmed, Caddo Parish Schools Superintendent Dr. Lamar Goree announced that BTW principal Dr. Stacey Russell had been placed on administrative leave. Goree did not specify whether the suspension was a direct result of the grade changing allegations.
Thursday, July 27 2017 2:05 PM EDT2017-07-27 18:05:05 GMT
One person was killed after a car struck a golf cart Wednesday in North Myrtle Beach. (Source: WMBF News)
A North Carolina woman is dead and another injured after a car ran into a golf cart Wednesday night in North Myrtle Beach. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick identified the victim as Kathern Snipes, 65, of Greensboro, NC.
Thursday, July 27 2017 4:46 PM EDT2017-07-27 20:46:01 GMT
There was a fatal accident Wednesday evening at the Ohio State Fair (Source: AyPayTV, YouTube)
The ride that malfunctioned Wednesday at the Ohio State Fair killing one person and injuring seven others is owned and operated by New Jersey-based Amusements of America, which has a location in Florence, South Carolina.
Thursday, July 27 2017 2:00 PM EDT2017-07-27 18:00:49 GMT
Thursday, July 27 2017 2:10 PM EDT2017-07-27 18:10:58 GMT
Trump gave a campaign-style speech to the crowd of nearly 40,000 people attending the 20th annual jamboree. He verbally bashed his former opponent Hillary Clinton and former president Barack Obama, while pushing his political agenda.
