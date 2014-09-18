Surveillance images released in Shreveport armed robbery investigation

The Shreveport Police Department has released the names of two officers involved in a shooting incident Saturday night in north Shreveport.

A potential suspect in the ATM robbery was shot by a Shreveport police officer late Saturday night at the Villa Norte Apartments in North Shreveport.

Two police officers were hurt and a suspect shot after an attempted robbery of a woman at a North Shreveport ATM late Saturday night.

The Shreveport Police Department has released images captured from surveillance video during an armed robbery at an ATM in north Shreveport last week.

Back on September 13, 2014, several men, one of which was armed with a handgun, reportedly robbed a man at the Regions Bank ATM in the 1600 block of North Market Street. The suspects made off with a small amount of cash after allegedly physically assaulting the victim.

The group of suspects are also suspected of at least two other robberies at the ATM.

On the same night, a woman called police to report that at least three men armed with at least one handgun, approached her at the same bank. She was able to drive away and the suspects fled. Police then received a tip that the suspect fled to a nearby apartment complex.

Officers caught up with one of the suspects, identified as 26 year-old Anthony Thomas. Police say Thomas struggled with one of the officers and was shot in the wrist by the officer. Thomas was treated at University Health and released into police custody. He was booked into the Shreveport City Jail.

Authorities hope to be able to identify the suspects by releasing the surveillance images.

Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to contact Shreveport-Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or www.lockemup.org.