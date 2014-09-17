Campti man found guilty in Natchitoches Parish double murder

Wednesday, September 17 2014 3:35 PM EDT2014-09-17 19:35:08 GMT
30-year-old Renaldo Nargo was captured on June 13 by U.S. Marshals at his brother's home in Tacoma, Washington.More >>
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA (KSLA) -
A Natchitoches Parish jury has found 30 year-old Renaldo Nargo guilty in a 2011 double murder.
The verdict came down just before 6:00 p.m. Wednesday. Nargo was originally charged with two counts of first degree murder for the killing of Stanley Brimzey and Johnny Lee Brimzey of Campti. After deliberating for several hours, a Natchitoches Parish jury found Nargo guilty of one count of second degree murder and one count of manslaughter.
Back in January 2011, Stanely Brimzey was found shot to death in a Vaughn Street residence in Campti. Later, the body of Johnny Lee Brimzey was found along some nearby railroad tracks.
Nathan Dewayne Davis, 22 of Campti, was also charged with two counts of principle to first degree murder for his alleged involvement in the case.
One person was killed after a car struck a golf cart Wednesday in North Myrtle Beach. (Source: WMBF News)
A North Carolina woman is dead and another injured after a car ran into a golf cart Wednesday night in North Myrtle Beach. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick identified the victim as Kathern Snipes, 65, of Greensboro, NC.
There was a fatal accident Wednesday evening at the Ohio State Fair (Source: AyPayTV, YouTube)
The ride that malfunctioned Wednesday at the Ohio State Fair killing one person and injuring seven others is owned and operated by New Jersey-based Amusements of America, which has a location in Florence, South Carolina.
Trump gave a campaign-style speech to the crowd of nearly 40,000 people attending the 20th annual jamboree. He verbally bashed his former opponent Hillary Clinton and former president Barack Obama, while pushing his political agenda.