Campti man found guilty in Natchitoches Parish double murder

30-year-old Renaldo Nargo was captured on June 13 by U.S. Marshals at his brother's home in Tacoma, Washington.

Natchitoches authorities arrest their second suspect in connection with the January 2011 double murder of Stanley Brimzey and Johnny Lee Brimzey of Campti, deputies say.

A Natchitoches Parish jury has found 30 year-old Renaldo Nargo guilty in a 2011 double murder.

The verdict came down just before 6:00 p.m. Wednesday. Nargo was originally charged with two counts of first degree murder for the killing of Stanley Brimzey and Johnny Lee Brimzey of Campti. After deliberating for several hours, a Natchitoches Parish jury found Nargo guilty of one count of second degree murder and one count of manslaughter.

Back in January 2011, Stanely Brimzey was found shot to death in a Vaughn Street residence in Campti. Later, the body of Johnny Lee Brimzey was found along some nearby railroad tracks.

Nathan Dewayne Davis, 22 of Campti, was also charged with two counts of principle to first degree murder for his alleged involvement in the case.

