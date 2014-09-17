Child hospitalized after being spanked 25 times with belt

A Shreveport man is behind bars after reportedly admitting to police that he disciplined a little boy by spanking him more than 25 times with a belt.Shreveport Police arrested 24-year-old Frank Butler Tuesday evening. He's charged with second degree cruelty to a juvenile.The 5-year-old boy spent Tuesday night at University Health hospital. The child was taken to the hospital after school officials noticed severe bruising and swelling on his stomach. Police could not disclose the specific injuries but say the child is expected to recover.

Officers could not tell us the relationship between Butler and the child.



Copyright 2014 KSLA. All rights reserved.