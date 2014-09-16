SPD still seeking suspect in fatal August shooting

An early-morning dispute erupted in gunfire, leaving one person dead and the shooter on the run.

Shreveport police say they are still looking for the suspect in a fatal shooting back in August.

Kevin Bowers, 29, is wanted on a warrant for second-degree murder in the death of 22-year-old Dejuan Kennedy.

Kennedy was shot at least once in the upper body early on the morning of August 28 in the 4100 block of Jacob St., right off of Broadway Ave. and just south of I-20. According to police, Bowers' house was the location of the shooting.

It was there that police say there was an altercation between Bowers and Kennedy. At some point after that, Bowers is believed to have left and returned with a semi-automatic rifle, shooting Kennedy. He died at the scene.

Bond for Bowers has been set at $450,000.

Anyone with information on Bowers' whereabouts or this crime is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit lockemup.org.

This was Shreveport's 18 homicide of the year.

