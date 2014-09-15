Water system in Sabine Parish working to rid system of brain eating amoeba

Health officials say the deadly brain-eating amoeba Naegleria Fowleri is rare, but it's killed before in DeSoto Parish.

The city of Shreveport is taking steps to guard the city's water supply from a brain-eating amoeba.

The Louisiana Department of Health says the Desoto Parish water system where a rare Naegleria fowleri amoeba was found in October has now been cleared of the potentially deadly organism.

The Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals has confirmed the presence of Naegleria Fowleri amoeba in a Sabine Parish water system.

The amoeba was found mainly in the Aimwell area in Zwolle.

The DHH says the water will have to stay at high chlorine levels for at least 60 days.

Water Works District number 1 employees have been working to try to flesh out that brain eating amoeba out of their water system.

A Sabine Parish water system has been working non-stop since the Department of Health and Hospitals announced Friday the existence of a brain eating amoeba in their water.

Water Works District number 1 employees have been working to try to flush out the amoeba, but they are not doing it all by themselves. The Department of Health and Hospitals is providing guidance.

"When they say brain eating amoeba it just scares a lot of people," said Jesse Sepulvado, the Ebarb Water Manager.

He says the amoeba was found mainly in the Aimwell area of the water district. Reaction from some of those customers has been pretty strong.

"I think if they would just say the amoeba it wouldn't scare them up so bad, but when they say brain eating, it really gets them excited, a lot of the older people," said Sepulvado.

Ever since the discovery of the amoeba, the water system has cranked up their chlorine levels to try and kill the amoeba.

"It'll smell like a swimming pool, it's going to be high, that's because that's what the state wants us to do and we have to do what they tell us to do,"

"I know a lot of people aren't going to like it, but it is what we have to do," said Sepulvado.

The DHH says the water will have to stay at those chlorine levels for at least 60 days. But Sepulvado doesn't want people to panic, "It is safe to drink, it's safe to wash dishes, take a bath with, the only thing they ask is to try not to get it up your nose."

Once the chlorine burn is completed they will check back in to test the water to see if the brain eating amoeba is still there.

It will take 14 days to test the water for the amoeba after the 60 day chlorine burn is completed.

