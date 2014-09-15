SPD releases names of officers involved in suspect shooting

Two police officers were hurt and a suspect shot after an attempted robbery of a woman at a North Shreveport ATM late Saturday night.

A woman called Shreveport police around 11:30 p.m. Saturday to report that 4 men with possible weapons had approached her at the Regions Bank ATM in the 1600 block of North Market St.

A potential suspect in the ATM robbery was shot by a Shreveport police officer late Saturday night at the Villa Norte Apartments in North Shreveport.

Officers Kendrick and Jone were searching in the area of the Villa Norte Apartments in the 1500 block of Fullerton St. where the suspects were believed to have fled when they spotted several men fitting the description of the robbers.

The Shreveport Police Department has released the names of two officers involved in a shooting incident Saturday night in north Shreveport.

Police say officers Barbara Kendrick and Marie Jones were placed on routine paid administrative leave by Chief of Police Willie Shaw pending an investigation into the shooting incident.

It happened around 10:20 p.m. on September 13, after a woman called police to report that at least three men armed with at least one handgun approached her at the Regions Bank in the 1600 block of North Market Street.

She was able to drive away, and the suspects fled. A short time later, police learned that a man was robbed at the same ATM by three armed men. The victim told police the men took his money and cell phone before and then fled the scene.

Police say the men who took off running in an apparent effort to avoid captures.

Kendrick and Jones pursued the men and ultimately caught up with one of them, later identified as 26-year-old Anthony Thomas.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, Thomas allegedly struggled with the officers and was shot once in the right wrist by Officer Kendrick with her department issued weapon during the struggle.

Thomas was taken to University Health Shreveport Fire Department for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.

Police say they seized a handgun as well as a small amount of suspected marijuana in connection with the investigation and have charged Thomas with one count of possession of a Schedule I narcotic and resisting an officer with force or violence.

He will be booked into the Shreveport City Jail when released from the hospital.

Detectives are still working to determine what other charges Thomas could face in connection with having to the handgun, in addition to one other robbery at the same ATM the previous day.

Both Kendrick and Jones received minor sprains and were treated and released. The investigation remains underway.

