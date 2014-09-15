Section of Jewella shut down after car plows into gas line

The driver of a Saturn Ion was heading northbound on Jewella when she blacked out and and wound up going through the chain-link fence before hitting a gas line at Libbey Glass.

Officials on the scene say the driver of a Saturn Ion had a medical issue as she was heading northbound on Jewella when she blacked out and and wound up going through the chain-link fence before hitting the gas line.

The driver, an unidentified 39-year-old female, was unconscious when first responders arrived on the scene. The engine was still running, however, and natural gas was leaking from the line.

Once the engine was turned off and the flow of gas was stopped, the woman was safely removed from the vehicle. She is said to be unharmed and was not taken to the hospital.

Jewella Ave. will remain blocked off between Midway and Cleveland until the scene is cleared. Along with police and fire crews, Centerpoint and Libbey Glass personnel are on the scene.

