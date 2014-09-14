2 SPD officers hurt, suspect shot after attempted armed robbery

An SPD K9 unit has been brought in to assist in the search as it continues for the rest of the suspects.

A woman called Shreveport police around 11:30 p.m. Saturday to report that 4 men with possible weapons had approached her at the Regions Bank ATM in the 1600 block of North Market St.

A potential suspect in the ATM robbery was shot by a Shreveport police officer late Saturday night at the Villa Norte Apartments in North Shreveport.

Two police officers were hurt and a suspect shot after an attempted robbery of a woman at a North Shreveport ATM late Saturday night.

Police say it happened at 10:20 p.m., when a woman called police to report that at least three men armed with at least one handgun approached her at the Regions Bank in the 1600 block of North Market Street.

She was able to drive away, and the suspects fled. A short time later, police learned that a man was robbed at the same ATM by three armed men. The victim told police the men took his money and cell phone before and then fled the scene.

Police responded and spotted the potential suspects fleeing toward the Villa Norte Apartments in the 1500 block of Fullerton Street. When the officers attempted to question the men, they ran into an apartment.

Officers caught up with one of the men, identified as 26-year-old Anthony Thomas. Police say Thomas struggled with one of the officers and was shot in the right wrist by the officer. Thomas was taken to University Health and treated for a non-life threatening injury.

Officers found a handgun and a small amount of marijuana during the investigation, and have charged Thomas with possession of marijuana and resisting an officer with force or violence. He will be booked into the Shreveport City Jail when he is released from the hospital.

Detectives are working to see if Thomas is connected to the armed robbery and attempted armed robbery. He could face additional charges.

An SPD K9 unit was brought in to assist in the search for the other suspects. Police say the officers injured received minor sprains and were treated at a local hospital and released. Both have been placed on administrative leave, which is departmental policy.

Anyone with information about these crimes is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit www.lockemup.org.