Open casting call for Hank Williams biopic set for Sunday

Tom Hiddleston tweeted this photo in June of himself on the set of I Saw The Light. (Source: @twhiddleston/Twitter) Tom Hiddleston tweeted this photo in June of himself on the set of I Saw The Light. (Source: @twhiddleston/Twitter)
Hank Williams' publicity portrait for WSM radio Hank Williams' publicity portrait for WSM radio
Tom Hiddleston at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2012 for Avengers NY Premiere. Tom Hiddleston at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2012 for Avengers NY Premiere.
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - An open casting call is being held this Sunday for the upcoming Hank Williams biopic, I Saw the Light, which is set for release in 2015. 

Tom Hiddleston has been cast in the lead role as the country music icon. Hiddleston is best known for his role as Loki in the Marvel Comic movie series, including The Avenger (2012).

The movie, adapted from Colin Escott's 1994 book, tells the story of Williams' extraordinary success as a singer and songwriter, and explores his abuse of alcohol, and later, prescription drugs that would end his life at the age of 29.

That career included a stint at the Louisiana Hayride, where he gained national exposure before moving on to the Grand Ole Opry. 

The Casting Office is also seeking period vehicles from 1930 – 1950. They say it is not necessary to bring the vehicle, but they would like to see good photographs of the vehicles.

They say everyone should bring non-returnable current photos of themselves for them to keep.

Casting directors are seeking actors for speaking roles and extras of all ages. 

Anyone who has a "western outfit" should attend the open call wearing those outfits.

The open call starts Sunday morning at 11 and continues until 4 p.m. at 6901 West 70th Street in Shreveport.

