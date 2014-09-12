School officials respond to violent week on campuses

A fight caught on camera in a Captain Shreve High School classroom Wednesday resulted in the arrest of three female students.

In the video, which has since been shared on social media, several more female students can be seen rushing through the door and assaulting another student sitting at her desk.

Caddo Schools officials responded after a violent week involving a fight and sexual assault on two different high school campuses.

A teacher is now recovering from a concussion after a week of violence reported at Caddo Parish schools.

School officials are speaking up about the incidents. On Wednesday, a knife was found on the Booker T. Washington High School campus. There was a reported sexual assault that took place on the same campus the next day involving a 15-year-old.

A classroom fight was caught on camera at Captain Shreve High School. According to the video that was shared many times on social media, the teacher attempted to intervene and was pushed down.

"We have police officers on every high school and middle school campus. Police officers work some of our elementary schools. We have camera systems throughout the parish, and we're working on access control," said Roy Murray, security director for Caddo Schools.

Levburton Vickers, 25, was arrested and charged for the sexual assault for the incident on BTW's campus. Three students were arrested in connection to the fight at Caption Shreve.

