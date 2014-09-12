DHH confirms 12 new cases of West Nile, 2 in Caddo

According to the the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals (DHH), a second person has died from West Nile virus and 14 new cases have been reported this week. Several of those new cases are in Northwest Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals confirmed 12 new cases of West Nile virus around the state this week, three of which were neuroinvasive disease infections. It brings the total to 92 reported infections to date.

There were seven new cases of West Nile fever, including 2 in Caddo Parish. The rest of the cases, including 3 neuroinvasive cases in East Baton Rouge Parish, were all in South Louisiana.

This week's cases can be found in the weekly West Nile virus Surveillance report by clicking here.

"Mosquitoes are still biting and that means we are all still at risk of getting West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne diseases," said DHH State Epidemiologist Dr. Raoult Ratard. "If you're going to be outside this weekend, it's a good idea to protect yourself and your children with mosquito repellent."

Last year, Louisiana saw 34 cases of West Nile virus neuroinvasive disease in the state, which was down from 2002's high of 204 cases of West Nile virus neuroinvasive disease. DHH has been tracking West Nile Virus for more than a decade, and statistics about its occurrence in Louisiana can be found online at www.dhh.louisiana.gov/fightthebite.

