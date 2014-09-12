Suspect in fatal Shreve Island shooting arrested in Mexico

Copyright 2014 KSLA . All rights reserved.

The suspect in the fatal shooting of a Shreve Island woman found dead in her home Wednesday was taken into custody in Mexico by Mexican authorities on Friday.Police believe 58-year-old Mark Colby is responsible for shooting 53-year-old Angela Godley multiple times in the upper body in the home they shared in the 1900 block of Bayou Drive.A warrant for Colby's arrest on a charge of second-degree murder was issued Thursday night.Colby, described by friends as Godley's longtime boyfriend, had not been seen since her body was discovered Wednesday.Detectives and U.S. Marshals searched inside the Noble Savage in downtown Shreveport late into the night Wednesday and throughout the day Thursday. Investigators were seen removing bags of evidence from the business. Colby, known as 'Chef,' ran the popular tavern.Alcohol and Tobacco Commission records show that Angela Godley owned 100% of the business. However in 2004, Colby was issued a restaurant permit for beer and liquor. In 2005 through 2006 a tobacco permit to sell cigarettes was granted to Colby. In August 2006, Colby was denied a bar permit for failing to secure the necessary local permit. In February of 2007, Godley was granted a bar permit. It was active and up for renewal in late 2015.Authorities said they believed he had fled the country. Federal law enforcement officials helped capture Colby and notified SPD of his arrest Friday morning.When Shreveport Police discovered Colby's whereabouts they contacted the U.S. Marshal's Office. The Homeland Security Investigations Division coordinated with Mexican authorities to facilitate his arrest.Colby was previously convicted of several crimes in Caddo Parish. He was arrested in 2006 for illegal use of a weapon and pleaded guilty to aggravated assault. He was also arrested for aggravated cruelty to animals that same year and pleaded guilty to cruelty to animals.He was arrested for DWI in 2011, 2012 and 2014. Colby pleaded guilty to his first two DWI charges, and the status of his last DWI case is pending.Rose-Neath South is handling funeral arrangements for Angela Godley. Visitation is scheduled for Sunday afternoon from 5 to 8 p.m. at 2500 Southside Dr. in Shreveport.A memorial service will be held Monday morning at 10 in the chapel at the same location. Godley will be cremated.