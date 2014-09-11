Woman's boyfriend named suspect in fatal Shreve Island shooting

Shreveport police have issued an arrest warrant for second-degree murder for the boyfriend of the woman shot and killed in her Shreve Island home on Wednesday.Police believe 58-year-old Mark Colby is responsible for shooting 53-year-old Angela Godley multiple times in the upper body in the home they shared in the 1900 block of Bayou Drive.Officers were called to the home just after 3 p.m. after getting a call from a friend of Godley's, who had grown concerned after not being able to reach her for several hours. The friend reportedly discovered the body when she went to Godley's home to check on her.Colby works at a Noble Savage in downtown Shreveport. Detectives and US Marshals searched inside the business late Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Authorities believe he has fled the area.

Many close to the couple described the two as a match set. Now with Godley gone and Colby nowhere to be found, the positivity of that match now hangs in the balance.



Godley's family doesn't have much to say as the search continues for Colby.

"Everyone is in shock. I think as the shock starts to go away, there will still be a series of rough days," said Christopher Laborde, Godley's cousin.



As if the news of losing a loved one in such a brutal manner isn't shocking enough, the family is now having to grieve while knowing that the man that their loved one loved so dearly is wanted in connection to her murder.



"Angela was kind of a mom to all of the misfit toys in town," Laborde recalled.



Colby was previously convicted of several crimes in Caddo Parish. He was arrested in 2006 for illegal use of a weapon and pleaded guilty to aggravated assault. He was also arrested for aggravated cruelty to animals that same year and pleaded guilty to cruelty to animals.



He was arrested for DWI in 2011, 2012 and 2014. Colby pleaded guilty to his first two DWI charges, and the status of his last DWI case is pending.



Anyone with information on Colby's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit www.lockemup.org. Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to Colby's arrest.



Copyright 2014 KSLA. All rights reserved.

