Assault at Captain Shreve HS caught on camera, 3 students arrested

A fight caught on camera in a Captain Shreve High School classroom Wednesday resulted in the arrest of three female students.

Director of Security for Caddo Parish Schools Roy Murry says, "Three girls jumped one girl. The three were arrested and charged with simple battery."

According to a man who says he is the father of one of the students that was in the classroom at the time, it all played out after a knock on the door from two female students asking if they could get books they'd left behind.

In the video, which has since been shared on social media, several more female students can be seen rushing through the door and assaulting another student sitting at her desk.

The student's father says that the teacher was thrown to the floor and assaulted when she tried to intervene, which can be seen around the :08 mark.

However, Murry says, the teacher "was knocked down, but she did not think it was intentional so she did not press charges." The teacher was did was no seriously injured, according to school officials, but they say she did report a concussion and not return to work on Thursday.

The father, whose daughter was not injured in the melee, says he is concerned for her safety and the safety of others, including teachers.

The students arrested have been suspending pending a disciplinary hearing.

