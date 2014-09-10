Shreveport police investigating homicide in Shreve Island

Caddo Parish Animal Services were seen taking three dogs away from the home of the deceased woman after the homicide.

Shreveport police are working to solve the city's latest homicide, which happened in the 1900 block of Bayou Drive.This is in the city's Shreve Island neighborhood. Police say the female victim is in her early 50s. She died from at least one gunshot wound to the chest.

Police say just after 3 p.m. emergency personnel received a welfare concern call from the woman's friend, who found the woman dead in a home when she went over to check on her.

The sight of the crime scene alone is enough to give those living nearby chills.

"It's frightening that I am across the street from a crime scene where a homicide just happened," Morgan Dejnak said.

The neighborhood has been buzzing with concern, and several stepped outside to take a peek at the tragic event that is believed to have unfolded within their reach.

"They are all concerned about them our neighborhood, the kids around here and what's going to happen next," Dejnak said.

Neighbors found it strange that the other person that is believed to live in the home is nowhere to be found.

"You would think that he would come back today," Dejnak said.

Dejnak remembers the woman as a dog lover. Today those rescues that she welcomed into her home were hauled off.

"She seemed like a really good person. I talked to her a few times; she was really Godly," Dejnak added.

Caddo Parish Animal Services took four dogs away from the home. Detectives interviewed the victim's co-workers and are following up on possible leads. Police are not sure how long the victim's body had been in the home before it was found and are not yet releasing her name.

A neighbor tells KSLA News 12 the victim worked at the Highland Clinic. The neighbor, who has lived in Shreve Island for more than 30 years, says the neighborhood is typically quiet and calls it a "great neighborhood."

The neighbor also said the victim's boyfriend or husband, who lives at the house with her, works at Noble Savage Tavern in Downtown Shreveport. Detectives and US Marshals searched inside the business late Wednesday night.

