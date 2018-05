Ask The Expert: Dental About The Dentist: Dr. Robert D. Sheridan, DDS

DR. ROBERT D. SHERIDAN is a graduate of LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY School of Dentistry in New Orleans. He was elected Class President every year then Student Government President his final year. Currently, he is a member of the American Dental Association, the Northwest Louisiana Dental Association and an active member in the Committee of 100 LSU-SD Alumni Association. DR. SHERIDAN is a former Captain in the United States Marine Corps. He served five years as an Artillery Officer as well as Liaison Officer for Infantry in both second battalion 10th and 12th Marines.