Discovery of human skull, clothing, prompts search along Red River in Hempstead Co.

Deputies and ASP investigators conducted a search on foot and with ATVs along the mile-long sand bar on foot, with nothing else being found. (Source: Hempstead Co. Sheriff's Office)

The discovery of a human skull and a piece of clothing along the Red River on Monday has prompted an investigation in Hempstead County.

Sheriff James Singleton says he received a call from a farmer who has cattle along the Red River approximately 6 miles south of Fulton, Arkansas. The farmer reported that the skull had been discovered by dove hunters while hunting on a sand bar near his farm.

Hempstead County investigators and Arkansas State Police Criminal investigators responded to the location and found the human skull lying on the sand bar. Approximately 200 feet from the skull was a piece of blue colored clothing.

Deputies and ASP investigators conducted a search on foot and with ATVs along the mile-long sand bar on foot, with nothing else being found.

The skull, which Singleton says appeared to be mostly intact, and the piece of clothing were taken as evidence and will be sent to the crime lab for identification.

Copyright 2014 KSLA. All rights reserved.