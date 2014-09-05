Knock It Off Team heads to CrossFit to shed pounds

This week's KSLA News 12 Knock It Off weight loss challenge ended up at an old warehouse in Shreveport. The set up is perfect for CrossFit. CrossFit focuses on strength and conditioning the body. CrossFit coaches implement a personal workout plan for each person which involves weightlifting, sprints, and even gymnastics.

Chris Wells from CrossFit Ex Nihilo in Shreveport invited the team for a grueling workout. The workout involved stretching and warming up. It also involved walking, jogging, weights, and various timed exercises. Wells said many are intimidated by the workouts, "CrossFit has that air about it. You know I am scared to do that, I don't want to do that, that's way too intense for me. Well anybody can walk through our doors we'll find what is perfect for you and fit your body type and whatever skill set you have at that time."

The team spent a block of 10 minutes alternating from box steps and walking with weights. By the time the workout was complete all of the participants were drenched in sweat because of the intensity and endurance of the workouts. Wells adds, "It's really just all about being fit. Sometimes people get caught up in numbers, you know what does the scale say, what is my waist size this week. It's all about being healthy,eating clean, getting in the gym and doing some work."

At the end of the workout, all of the Knock It Off participants weighed in to see if their healthy eating and exercise for the past week paid off. Most of the team lost anywhere between 1 and 2 pounds. One of the participants, Michelle Sweezer lost seven pounds. She credits KSLA News 12's Domonique Benn for holding the group accountable and checking in with them on Facebook. Sweezer said she was able to drop the pounds this week because she cut the carbs, sweets, and sodas and added more vegetables into her diet.

The group continues to workout on their own and will meet again next Wednesday for a class on Yoga.

CrossFit Ex Nihilo is located at 1047 Shreveport-Barksdale Highway in Shreveport across from Walmart. A special thanks to Chris Wells for inviting the team out.

