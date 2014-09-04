Family: Mansfield boy badly burned in house fire improving

A 4-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after being severely burned in a house fire Tuesday night.

Keyonta Wyatt, his brother Keyon Wyatt, his uncle Michael Brown and his grandmother were in this home when it caught fire Tuesday night.

The family of the 4-year-old Mansfield boy severely burned in a house fire Tuesday night said he's doing better.

Kemo Wyatt, the father of Keyonta Wyatt, said Keyonta suffered second-degree burns to his face and arms. Kemo Wyatt said he's glad his son is improving.

"He have a lot of burns, but he's getting better," said Kemo Wyatt, who added that he was devastated when her heard the news about the fire.

"Well my heart dropped," Kemo Wyatt said. "My little boy Keyon called me and said, 'Daddy, the house on fire,' and I felt like I was 'bout to have a heart attack."

That same son is who alerted his grandmother that the living room of her home in the 100 block of Meadow Drive was on fire. Keyon, 10, is hoping for a full recovery for Keyonta.

"I just want you to pray for my little brother that's in the hospital," he said.

Four people were inside the home when the fire started Tuesday. Three of them- Keyonta's grandmother, brother and uncle- were able to escape, thinking Keyonta had escaped through a side door. When they got outside, they noticed he wasn't there. Keyonta was afraid of the flames and was hiding in the back of the house.

That's when his uncle, Michael Brown, sprung into action. After breaking out a bedroom window and not being able to find Keyonta, he used a ladder to break down the back patio door.

"The smoke and fire started pouring out, so I got down on my hands and knees, and I hollered his name again, and I just could hear his voice," Brown said. "So I crawled in on my hands and knees under the smoke and fire and felt around until I found him."

Brown is being called a hero and is credited with ultimately saving Keyonta's life. He humbly said, however, that no thanks are due, and he just did what came natural.

"I couldn't leave him in there. I had to do what I had to do," Brown said.

Keyonta, who was previously listed in critical condition, is now listed in serious condition. He is still in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at University Health in Shreveport. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A fund has been set up to help with Keyonta's medical expenses. Donations to The Keyonta Wyatt Fund can be made at any Mansfield or Shreveport Capital One Bank.

