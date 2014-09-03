4-year-old in critical condition after Mansfield house fire

A 4-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after being severely burned in a house fire Tuesday night.The fire happened at a home on Meadow Drive in Mansfield, La. A source on the scene tells KSLA News 12 that first responders received the call just before 8:30 p.m. When they arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames.The child's grandparents told firefighters they ran outside when they discovered their home was on fire. It was then that they couldn't find their grandson. A relative who lived in the home ran back into the burning house and found the boy, bringing him back out to safety. The child was rescued by the time the first ambulance arrived.The boy, who was later identified by family as Keyonta Wyatt, was flown to University Health in Shreveport. He is listed in critical condition.

