SPD seeks 2 men involved in hotel shootout

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Police are looking for two men who shot at each other at a West Shreveport hotel Sunday.

Just after 2:30 p.m. officers were called to the Days Inn hotel in the 4900 block of West Monkhouse Drive in relation to shots fired. Witnesses told officers that two men driving separate cars began firing shots at each other in the hotel's parking lot before driving away. One of the men was driving a white Chevrolet pickup truck and the other a black Mercedes-Benz sedan. 

Investigators believe the men were involved in a verbal altercation which led them to start shooting at each other. Three vehicles parked at the hotel were struck by bullets. No injuries were reported.

Police urge anyone with information about this incident to call Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit lockemup.org.

