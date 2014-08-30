Search under way after high speed chase, crash in Bowie Co., TX

A Texas DPS helicopter was also brought in to help in the search effort, along with a Texarkana, Texas K-9 unit.

The search effort is focused near Horseshoe Road in the Liberty Eylau area, and it involves officers from city, county and state law enforcement agencies.

A Texas DPS helicopter was also brought in to help in the search effort, along with a Texarkana, Texas K-9 unit.

It all began shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday at a Kwik Stop convenience store on FM 2516.

A wildlife official said he spotted the truck belonging to a known felon, who was wanted on some outstanding warrants.

When the man, identified as Jordan Lee, spotted the officer, he reportedly drove off quickly in his truck with another person inside with him.

That led to a high-speed chase headed south.

The vehicle crashed through a couple private gates before Lee and his passenger got out out and ran into the woods, officials said.

