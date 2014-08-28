Judge accepts former firefighters guilty pleas in Station 8 case

Court documents reveal allegations that Shreveport's fire chief was less than cooperative with the investigation into alleged criminal activity involving at least 3 firefighters at Fire Station No. 8.

Court documents reveal allegations that Shreveport's fire chief was less than cooperative with the investigation into alleged criminal activity involving at least 3 firefighters at Fire Station No. 8.

4 of the 5 firefighters arrested in connection with allegations of wrongdoing at Shreveport Fire Station 8 have been fired.

4 of the 5 firefighters arrested in connection with allegations of wrongdoing at Shreveport Fire Station 8 have been fired.

The attorney hired by Shreveport Fire Chief Craig Mulford says he has been hired because of concerns about accusations against his client, and what he calls "misunderstandings and misperception" about the ongoing investigation into allegations of criminal wrongdoing by fire department employees.

The attorney hired by Shreveport Fire Chief Craig Mulford says he has been hired because of concerns about accusations against his client, and what he calls "misunderstandings and misperception."

The FBI has confirmed that they are working with Shreveport Police Department and the Louisiana State Police to investigate allegations of criminal wrongdoing within the Shreveport Fire Department.

The FBI confirms working with Shreveport Police Department and the Louisiana State Police to investigate allegations of criminal wrongdoing within the Shreveport Fire Department. Court documents obtained

The second person indicted in connection with the investigation into allegations of sex and abuse at Shreveport's Fire Station 8 has been arrested. KSLA News 12 has confirmed that Chief Tommy Carpenter

The second person indicted in connection with the investigation into allegations of sex and abuse at Shreveport's Fire Station 8 has been arrested. KSLA News 12 has confirmed that Chief Tommy Carpenter

Two former Shreveport firefighters connected to the sex and abuse scandal at Fire Station 8 have accepted plea deals where they will most likely avoid jail time.

Two former Shreveport firefighters connected to the sex and abuse scandal at Fire Station 8 have accepted plea deals where they will most likely avoid jail time.

Shreveport Fire Department chief Craig Mulford has pleaded not guilty to five counts of malfeasance in office.

Shreveport Fire Department chief Craig Mulford has pleaded not guilty to five counts of malfeasance in office.

A Caddo District judge has denied a request for a temporary restraining order that would have prevented the transfer of a Shreveport homicide detective out of the unit and his removal from the investigation into the Fire Station 8 scandal.

A Caddo District judge has denied a request for a temporary restraining order that would have prevented the transfer of a Shreveport homicide detective out of the unit and his removal from the investigation into the Fire Station 8 scandal.

An investigation surrounding alleged "criminal activity" involving a crew of firefighters at a Shreveport fire station could net more arrests in the coming days.

An investigation surrounding alleged "criminal activity" involving a crew of firefighters at a Shreveport fire station could net more arrests in the coming days.

Billy Glass, 37, has also agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanor prostitution as part of a plea deal. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Former Shreveport firefighter Jason Vaughan has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor prostitution in exchange for testimony against his colleagues in the Fire Station 8 scandal.

Two former Shreveport firefighters have pleaded guilty to hiring a prostitute for a mentally disabled man at Fire Station 8 last June.

As part of a plea deal, felony charges of cruelty to another mentally disabled man will be dropped against 28-year-old Clint Richardson and 25-year-old Jason Vaughan, and both have agreed to testify against their former Captain, Derrick Harris and fellow former firefighter Randy Chandler.

They were also expected to testify against former engineer Billy Glass, until Glass himself agreed to a similar plea deal. Glass is expected to formally enter the plea next week.

"There's a lot of stuff that's coming out I don't know anything about," said Vaughan following his sentencing Wednesday. "But a lot of it, is way blowed [sic] out of proportion, what little I do know about it. So it's kind of a, you know, I'm going to tell what I know and I'm going to tell the truth. But it ain't all come out, I don't believe."

The misdemeanor prostitution charge carries a penalty of up to six months in jail and up to a $500 fine, but in court Wednesday morning, Judge Ramona Emmanuel sentenced Richardson and Vaughn to 90 days of unsupervised probation and ordered each to pay a $25 fine.

Richardson, Vaughan, Glass, Harris and Chandler were all accused of abusing two adults with disabilities at Fire Station 8.

Police say they subjected two adults who were regular visitors to the station to cruel pranks. Among other things, the victims were allegedly left stranded on the roof of the fire station and forced to drink human urine. All but Chandler are also accused of paying a prostitute to have sex with one of the developmentally disabled men.

Harris was arraigned Monday on a felony terrorism charge because of a Facebook post indicating a desire to remake the movie "Django Unchained" at the Central Fire Station, a movie that depicts brutal violence. Harris also named specific people that would play characters who died in the movie, including SFD Chief Craig Mulford, who himself is facing charges of malfeasance in office in connection with the investigation into the scandal at Fire Station 8. He has pleaded not guilty.

Harris has pleaded not guilty to the terrorism charge, and a judge will hear pre-trial motions on that case October 27. The trial is set for December 8.

The misdemeanor trials against Chandler and Harris are set to get underway in late October.

An internal investigation regarding the allegations of malfeasance in office involving Chief Mulford are due to be submitted to Shreveport Mayor Cedric Glover by September 6. Mulford remains on administrative leave.

Copyright 2014 KSLA. All rights reserved.