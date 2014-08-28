Judge accepts former firefighters guilty pleas in Station 8 case - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Judge accepts former firefighters guilty pleas in Station 8 case

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Two former Shreveport firefighters have pleaded guilty to hiring a prostitute for a mentally disabled man at Fire Station 8 last June. 

As part of a plea deal, felony charges of cruelty to another mentally disabled man will be dropped against 28-year-old Clint Richardson and 25-year-old Jason Vaughan, and both have agreed to testify against their former Captain, Derrick Harris and fellow former firefighter Randy Chandler.

They were also expected to testify against former engineer Billy Glass, until Glass himself agreed to a similar plea deal. Glass is expected to formally enter the plea next week. 

"There's a lot of stuff that's coming out I don't know anything about," said Vaughan following his sentencing Wednesday. "But a lot of it, is way blowed [sic] out of proportion, what little I do know about it. So it's kind of a, you know, I'm going to tell what I know and I'm going to tell the truth. But it ain't all come out, I don't believe."

The misdemeanor prostitution charge carries a penalty of up to six months in jail and up to a $500 fine, but in court Wednesday morning, Judge Ramona Emmanuel sentenced Richardson and Vaughn to 90 days of unsupervised probation and ordered each to pay a $25 fine.

Richardson, Vaughan, Glass, Harris and Chandler were all accused of abusing two adults with disabilities at Fire Station 8.

Police say they subjected two adults who were regular visitors to the station to cruel pranks. Among other things, the victims were allegedly left stranded on the roof of the fire station and forced to drink human urine. All but Chandler are also accused of paying a prostitute to have sex with one of the developmentally disabled men.

Harris was arraigned Monday on a felony terrorism charge because of a Facebook post indicating a desire to remake the movie "Django Unchained" at the Central Fire Station, a movie that depicts brutal violence. Harris also named specific people that would play characters who died in the movie, including SFD Chief Craig Mulford, who himself is facing charges of malfeasance in office in connection with the investigation into the scandal at Fire Station 8. He has pleaded not guilty.

Harris has pleaded not guilty to the terrorism charge, and a judge will hear pre-trial motions on that case October 27. The trial is set for December 8.

The misdemeanor trials against Chandler and Harris are set to get underway in late October.

An internal investigation regarding the allegations of malfeasance in office involving Chief Mulford are due to be submitted to Shreveport Mayor Cedric Glover by September 6. Mulford remains on administrative leave.

