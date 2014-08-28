Shreveport police ID suspect in city's latest homicide

An early-morning dispute erupted in gunfire, leaving one person dead and the shooter on the run.

Shreveport police spokesman Cpl. Marcus Hines said the shooting happened about 2 a.m. in the 4100 block of Jacob St. That's right off of Broadway Ave. and just south of I-20.

Hines said after the altercation, one of the men left and later returned with a semi-automatic rifle. The victim, identified as 22-year-old Dejuan Kennedy of Shreveport, was shot at least once in his upper body. He died at the scene.

Police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Kevin Bowers, whose address is listed where the shooting took place. Police say Bowers and Kennedy knew each other.

Police believe Bowers left the scene in a maroon Mercury Grand Marquis or a Ford Crown Victoria. Police have issued an arrest warrant for Bowers, where he is charged with second-degree murder. His bond will be set at $450,000.

Anyone with information on Bowers' whereabouts or this crime is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit lockemup.org.

This is Shreveport's 18th homicide of the year.

