Natchitoches teen to be charged as adult in death of fellow student

Some Natchitoches parents and students are on edge Monday evening after a student was attacked in their school and is now in the ICU at a Shreveport hospital.

The 18-year-old Natchitoches student who was left fighting for his life after an incident at school has died Tuesday morning.

Johnquaries Smith, 18, a Natchitoches Central High School student, has died after an attack at his school Monday.

Police say Smith was injured about 12:30 p.m. Monday at Natchitoches Central High School, when he was allegedly "sucker-punched" by 16-year-old Timothy Ray Robinson.

The 16-year-old accused in the death of an 18-year-old fellow Natchitoches Parish Central High School student will be charged as an adult.

Natchitoches Parish District Attorney Van Kyzar confirms Timothy Ray Robinson will be tried as an adult in the death of Johnquaries Smith, who succumbed to his injuries Tuesday afternoon at University Health Shreveport.

In spite of persistent rumors, police say the fight was not gang-related and there was no fight before it happened. Officers stayed on the campus along with the school resource officer until the end of the school day.

Smith was airlifted to the Shreveport hospital on Monday afternoon, after Robinson allegedly struck Smith, causing him to fall and hit his head. Robinson was initially arrested on a charge of second-degree battery, which was upgraded to manslaughter following Smith's death.

Robinson will turn 17 in October. Kyzar says he filed a Bill of Information in Natchitoches Parish District Court on Tuesday. The 16-year-old will be arraigned as an adult on the manslaughter charge on September 3. At last check, Robinson was being held at Ware Detention Center in Coushatta.

A candlelight vigil has been set for 7 p.m. Wednesday in memory of Smith. According to his aunt, Matreka Moses, the vigil will take place in the Town South community park on Harry Dr.

Visitation and funeral services for Smith will be held on Saturday, August 30. Both will be at the Natchitoches Events Center at 750 2nd St.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m., followed by the funeral service. Burial will follow at the St. Martha Baptist Church Cemetery, 488 Hampton Rd. in Natchitoches.

