Shreveport father and son to compete on Survivor: Blood vs. Water

A Shreveport father and son will compete on Survivor: Blood vs. Water in San Juan Del Sur this fall.

Keith Nale, 53, and his 23-year-old son Wes are among the 18 castaways announced Wednesday by CBS that will compete against each other on Survivor when the Emmy Award-winning series returns for its 29th season with a special 90-minute premiere, Wednesday, Sept. 24 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Emmy Award winner Jeff Probst is host.

Keith Nale is a Captain with the Shreveport Fire Department, where Wes is also a firefighter.

According to their Survivor bios, the father and son team both say hunting and fishing are 2 of their favorite hobbies. The elder Nale's reason for being on survivor is "Winning the million dollars nd spending time with Wes." He believes he'll "survive" Survivor because he is a great swimmer, hunter, fisher and a hard worker. He's counting on having a good social game and performing well in challenges to be the factors that will make him the sole Survivor.

Wes Nale says his reason for being on Survivor is to win the money "so I can get out on my own and to prove to all those who said I could never get on the show, much less win it." He believes he will be able to provide food for the tribe and capitalize on his strength, fire-starting skills and ability to "talk to people and lift their spirits of they're having a bad day."

This fall on SURVIVOR, the “Blood vs. Water” theme returns as all-new castaways compete with – and ultimately against – their loved ones who share the same goal: to outwit, outplay, outlast and ultimately be crowned Sole Survivor and winner of the $1 million dollar prize. Alliances and relationships will be tested and bonds will be broken when mothers, daughters, brothers, spouses and partners vie against each other in the ultimate competition, raising the question of which is thicker: Blood or Water?

"We are both very competitive with others and with each other," Keith says of what it means to be playing the game with his son. "I am looking forward to sharing and living out this experience with my son. Can't wait to show him the old man still has it!!"

"Getting to play with my loved one is going to be awesome," says Wes. "I'm sure my dad will impress me with everything he does and how he will play his social game. It will be more fun playing the game of Survivor with him because I will have somebody on the island that I could 100% trust when things get tough or when big moves need to be made."

This season marks the return of Exile Island, where each week two loved ones square off against one another in a battle that will send the loser to isolation on Exile Island, while the winner

receives reward for his/her Tribe. However, the winner will also have to choose a tribemate to accompany their loved one to Exile Island.

SURVIVOR is hosted by Emmy Award-winning host Jeff Probst and produced by SEG, Inc. Mark Burnett and Jeff Probst are executive producers.

For more detailed information on SURVIVOR and the castaways, log on to www.cbs.com/survivor.

Copyright 2014 KSLA. All rights reserved.