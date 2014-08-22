Chilling confession and 911 call that helped convict Holder released

Dr. Donna Holder worked at LSU Hospital for 20 years before being stabbed to death at her home Friday night. Monday, a long-time friend and colleague opened up to the media about their friendship and about the crime.

The Bossier Parish District Attorney's office has released the 911 call and confession made by Christopher Holder, convicted last week of second degree murder in the stabbing death of his mother.

Both of those recordings were presented as evidence and helped convict Holder, now 23, who was accused of stabbing Dr. Donna Holder in their Bossier City home on November 18, 2011.

In the 911 call, Holder described the supposed intruder with specific description. During the trial, prosecutors pointed to that as an indication that he knew right from wrong at the time of the crime.

A heavily-breathing Holder can be heard telling the dispatcher that "A criminal broke into my house and stabbed my Mom." Holder goes on to describe the intruder as a white male, about 6' tall with brown eyes and light skin.

The dispatcher asks if he had any weapons, and Holder responds, "I heard somebody - uh - screaming downstairs. And then I went downstairs and the criminal - uh - he had one of the knives and I didn't want to fight him. And uh he told me he was gonna uh - hurt me, if I tried to fight him."

The taped confession also played for jurors at trial included more details of the crime, including the type of weapons used. Holder said he picked up five knives. The first one broke, so he went into the kitchen and got more knives. He told detectives that he grabbed so many knives because he wanted to make sure his mother was dead.



Another audio recording of Holder's confession was made available and features a very calm, yet fast talking Holder who freely offers up details of the murder and even the mundane events that lead up to it.



Holder tells the detective that he was mad at his mom for threatening to place him in a hospital again, and put him on medication. He says he went to the Louisiana Boardwalk that day to see the movie Happy Feet 2, but left the movie early. "Why did you leave early?" the detective asks. "I was upset because I had to kill my mom," Holder responded.



According to the confession Holder ate a hamburger while he waited for his mother to come home, then took a knife from the kitchen, put it in his pocket, and told his mother that he needed to talk to her. Holder says he waited until she wasn't looking and began stabbing her.



Holder's sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 30.

