Judge denies restraining order preventing SPD detective's transfer

The following is the full statement released by attorney Pamela Breedlove, on behalf of Shreveport Police Detective Rodney Demery, who filed suit against Shreveport Police Chief Willie Shaw and the city on Monday.

The following is the full statement released by attorney Pamela Breedlove, on behalf of Shreveport Police Detective Rodney Demery, who filed suit against Shreveport Police Chief Willie Shaw and the city on Monday.

The attorney for a Shreveport police detective who has filed a whistle blower lawsuit against the city and its SPD Chief Willie Shaw said the department axed that detective from an investigation just as a witness came forth.

The attorney for a Shreveport police detective who has filed a whistle blower lawsuit against the city and its SPD Chief Willie Shaw said the department axed that detective from an investigation just as a witness came forth.

A Caddo District judge has denied a request for a temporary restraining order that would have prevented the transfer of a Shreveport homicide detective out of the unit and his removal from the investigation into the Fire Station 8 scandal.



"It appears the judge wants to hear evidence on that issue, and we'll be back here next week," said Pam Breedlove, Detective Rod Demery's attorney.

Judge Joe Bleich made the ruling Thursday, four days after a Det. Demery filed suit against the city and Willie Shaw, alleging that the veteran detective was pulled from the high-profile investigation shortly after a witness came forward with new information that Demery claims involves knowledge police administrators had of alleged misconduct at Fire Station 8 before the first arrests were made that they never shared.



"Wouldn't you love to have a job where if you become a suspect in a criminal investigation you just transfer the investigator?" asked Michael Carter, Shreveport Police Union president. He was in court to show support for Demery and the lawsuit.

Demery claims his transfer to patrol would cause irreparable harm and his removal from the case would be harmful to the ongoing investigation.



"This detective has solved so many homicides, he's had the highest clearance rate of anybody in the detectives office," said Breedlove.

In denying the temporary restraining order on Thursday, Judge Bleich explained that it was not shown that Demery's transfer would cause irreparable harm, but he said he still has to consider actual evidence. That will happen next week in a preliminary injunction hearing set for Thursday. Demery is expected to testify and it's possible that Shaw could be called to the stand as well.



City attorney, Terri Scott had no comment as she and Shaw left the court house Thursday morning.



"Ongoing litigation guys, I have no comment on ongoing litigation," said Shaw.

Breedlove says she remains confident that the restraining order will be granted. Until then, Demery's supervisors at the police department can complete his transfer to nightshift patrol.

Copyright 2014 KSLA. All rights reserved.