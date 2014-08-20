New ETX parks bring nature closer to city

Patrick McMillian and his grandparents decided to get a preview of Texarkana, Texas' latest recreational area - Bringle Lake Parks, East and West.

"I wanted to see it myself and it looks really nice,” McMillian said.

The parks, located on University Avenue, officially open at 10 a.m. Friday. Near Texas A&M University, they cover 15 acres of land on both sides of Bringle Lake.

Park construction began last summer and cost the city just under $3 million.

Parks and Recreation director Robby Robertson said the Bringle Lake locations give a different environment than other parks in the city.

“We wanted to have a city park that you did not feel you were in the city anymore, that you would come out with nature,” Robertson said. “It is part of the Bringle Lake Park Wilderness Area, which we will be working on the Bringle Lake Park wilderness trails."

The lake there once served as a supplemental water supply for the area.

