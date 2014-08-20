Statement from attorney for SPD detective who filed whistleblower lawsuit
Pamela Breedlove, attorney for SPD Det. Rodney Demery
SPD Det. Rodney Demery
Shreveport Mayor Cedric Glover and SFD Chief Craig Mulford at an Aug. 2014 conference addressing the allegations of criminal misconduct at Fire Station 8. Mulford was later indicted on charges related to how the investigation was handled by SFD.
Tuesday, August 19 2014 3:50 PM EDT2014-08-19 19:50:41 GMT
The attorney for a Shreveport police detective who has filed a whistle blower lawsuit against the city and its SPD Chief Willie Shaw said the department axed that detective from an investigation just as a witness came forth.More >>
Tuesday, August 19 2014 9:38 AM EDT2014-08-19 13:38:29 GMT
Shreveport Fire Department chief Craig Mulford has pleaded not guilty to five counts of malfeasance in office.More >>
The following is the full statement released by attorney Pamela Breedlove, on behalf of Shreveport Police Detective Rodney Demery, who filed suit against Shreveport Police Chief Willie Shaw and the city on Monday alleging retaliation on the part of his employer for his continued pursuit of a high-profile investigation from which that he claims members of the police department administration withheld information:
As most of you have been asking many of the same questions, particularly after the email response was received from the Mayor's Office, Detective Demery asked that I release the following statement as this lawsuit and the news reports regarding it should not be about his family or his prior employment --- even though he is proud of both.
This case is about the Chief of Police's deliberate and discriminatory order that Detective Demery be removed from the Detectives Office and the Administration's attempts to interfere with an ongoing investigation that the Chief specifically requested Det. Demery undertake. Contrary to what the Mayor's Office email suggested, Det. Demery never claimed he was the reason crime statistics may have decreased in Shreveport. Det. Demery is proud of the hard work all Shreveport Police Officers have been doing to prevent crime. But he is also proud of the hard work he has undertaken as a detective which resulted in him having the highest homicide clearance rate in the Homicide Unit.
Based on the news reports and questions posed to his counsel, it appears that the Administration is continuing to try and smear Det. Demery's reputation by rehashing personal information the department was aware of prior to hiring him and criticizing his family life. It is no secret that Det. Demery filed suit against the Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania Police Department in the 1990s. Although he is precluded from discussing the facts of the case due to confidentiality agreements, he acknowledges that he won the suit and was subsequently appointed Police Chief of that department. The Shreveport Police Department was aware of this history when it performed a background check on him prior to his being hired. This old lawsuit has nothing to do with the 15 years of dedicated service he has provided the Shreveport Police Department.
Det. Demery further admits that he has children out of wedlock. He loves his children. He supports his children. He is proud of his children. His personal family life is not the issue.
The only issue is the Chief of Police's order to remove Det. Demery from the Homicide Unit and place him on night patrol on the very day a credible witness came forward with additional information on this important case that the Chief requested Det. Demery undertake. This is the third time Chief Shaw specifically requested that Det. Demery investigate a matter outside of homicide. Det. Demery has received numerous accommodations and has been instrumental in solving homicides for Shreveport for many years. The issue is not about his family or an old lawsuit that he won. Or anything else. The issue is about proper investigations and ensuring that the citizens of Shreveport have confidence in its police department.
Click here to view the lawsuit filed by SPD Det. Rod Demery against Shreveport Police Chief Willie Shaw and the City of Shreveport, along with self-recusals filed by Caddo District Court criminal judges.More >>
Saturday, March 17 2018 10:55 PM EDT2018-03-18 02:55:07 GMT
