Cabbie released, security officer on leave after shot fired at Shreveport Regional Airport

Shreveport police say the cab driver involved in a confrontation with a security officer at Shreveport Regional Airport that ended with gunfire late Tuesday night has not been charged, but the officer is on paid leave.

Shreveport police say officers were called to the Shreveport Regional Airport at 10:12 p.m., where a shooting involving a member of the airport's security force had just been reported. At the same time, authorities say they got a call fro a cab driver reporting that an airport security officer had shot out one of the tires in his cab.

Police say their officers and detectives have since gathered information that indicates there was a dispute between the cab driver and the on-duty security officer, and that when the cab driver allegedly tried to leave the facility, the officer fired a shot at the vehicle. That bullet reportedly struck the front passenger side of the cab.

No one was injured. Crime scene investigators are reviewing surveillance video from the airport as the investigation continues.

Initial reports indicated the cab driver may have attempted to run the officer over. However, the cab driver released after questioning, and police say he is not charged with a crime at this time.

Police say the airport security officer has been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

