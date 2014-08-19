Jury finds Holder guilty of stabbing mother to death in 2011

A jury has found a Bossier City man guilty as charged in the 2011 stabbing death of his mother.

Christopher Holder was accused of killing Dr. Donna Holder in their home, repeatedly stabbing her with different knives. Testimony wrapped up Friday, when two of the witnesses for the defense were unavailable to take the stand.



Closing arguments ended Monday afternoon and the jury rendered their decision around 4:30 p.m.



District Attorney Schuyler Marvin played a 911 tape again to the jury, as well as Christopher Holder's taped confession to the murder. Marvin also emphasized to jurors that second degree murder is defined as the intent to kill or harm.



In his confession, Holder said when he woke up the morning of the killing, he knew he was going to kill his mother that day. In the 911 call, he blamed the crime on an intruder who had allegedly broken in. Holder described the supposed intruder with specific description, an indication that he knew right from wrong at the time of the crime.



The taped confession included more details of the crime, including the type of weapons used. Holder said he picked up five knives. The first one broke, so he went into the kitchen and got more knives. He told detectives that he grabbed so many knives because he wanted to make sure his mother was dead.



Marvin also emphasized that at the time of Holder's confession, he didn't bring up a later assertion that Jesus Christ told him to kill his mother. A year after the confession, he told law enforcement that Jesus Christ killed Donna Holder through her son's eyes.



"Christopher Holder is a dangerous person, ladies and gentlemen," Schuyler said in his final statement to the jury. "For Donna Holder and for justice, he should be sent to jail."



Defense attorney Rick Fayard said there's no doubt that Christopher Holder has serious mental problems and he reiterated all the testimony medical doctors gave this week and last week, suggesting Holder needs to be medicated.



Fayard also asked the jury to throw out the prosecutor's expert witness, a doctor who testified that he things Holder knew right from wrong at the time of the murder. The attorney reminded jurors that Marvin paid the witness to testify and suggested the doctor is therefore biased and is slanting his testimony to support Marvin's case.



Holder's sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 30.



