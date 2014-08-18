KSLA News 12 anchor Doug Warner accepts ALS ice bucket challenge

KSLA News 12's Doug Warner said, "Challenged accepted!"

A few days ago, Doug was challenged by Dana Cummings of Webster Parish. Her father died two years ago after being diagnosed with ALS, or Lou Gehrig's Disease. Rusty Cummings spent years racing the dirt tracks in the region, but ALS was one race he was unable to beat. Doug profiled Rusty's fight and how his family honored him after his passing.

Doug has now challenged three others to take the ALS ice bucket challenge including long-time CBS sports commentator and current Fox Sports broadcaster Tim Brando, local radio sports talk host Tim Fletcher, and former LSU and NFL running back Jacob Hester from Shreveport.

