Meet the Team: Matt Harris

KSLA Weekend Sports Anchor Matt Harris grew up 20 miles outside of our nation's capital, in Centreville, Virginia.
Matt comes to ArkLaTex via WTVY-TV in Dothan, Alabama where he served as Sports Director.
In a little more than two years there, Matt covered Alabama and Auburn all the way to their BCS National Championship appearances. He won 6 AP Sports Awards including Best Sports Anchor, Best Sports Story and Best Sports Feature.
Matt earned his master's degree in broadcast/digital journalism from Syracuse University. He loves SEC football and says he's just a pure sports fan: great rivalries and exciting competition.
Follow him on Twitter @_MattHarris_
