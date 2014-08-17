Police charge woman in stabbing death of Shreveport man

A man was killed Sunday morning in Shreveport, allegedly stabbed by a friend of his roommate.

A Shreveport man is dead and a woman is in police custody Sunday after an argument led to a vicious stabbing at a West Shreveport home.

Police have a Valerie Bass, 36, in custody and have charged her with second degree murder for allegedly stabbing the victim, 40-year-old Isaac McClain of the 3100 block of Cedar Creek Drive.

Just after 10:30 a.m. officers found McClain in the front yard of a home he shared with his girlfriend, Theresa Ascott, 35. McClain was taken to University Health Shreveport suffering from a single stab wound to the neck. He was pronounced dead there shortly after.

Detectives believe the murder was sparked by an argument that took a tragic turn. They said McClain and Ascott got into an argument Sunday morning. They think Ascott called Bass to pick her up.

When Bass arrived, she got involved in the argument and produced a knife, stabbing McClain, police are reporting.

Yolanda Kizier lives next door to McClain and Ascott, and called 911 after hearing all of the commotion this morning. She said children witnessed the dispute.

"I haven't seen them since they left here but they were very hysterical, they were very upset, to see their father laying like he was," she said. "It was a hurting thing for the kids."

Bass, of the 6100 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, was detained on the scene and eventually booked into the Shreveport City Jail.

