Dittle's Community Garden flourishes in Historic Fairfield District

Local students have been invited to take part in Dittle's Garden. (File photo - May 7, 2014)

Dr. Ted Warren is a passionate gardner, and created Dittle's Garden as a way to give back to the community, feed the hungry and revitalize the Fairfield District.

A community garden in the Historic Fairfield District is flourishing, harvesting locally-grown produce for a healthier living.

Dittle's Garden sits at the corner of Southern Ave. and Olive St.

Their mission is to provide an area in the Fairfield Community for neighborhood involvement and the people of Shreveport/Bossier to produce nutritious and locally-grown food.

Volunteers help maintain the garden, and the community has been encouraged to get involved in the planning for it.

Local students will be able to get their hands dirty there, while learning about the kinds of healthy food that can be grown in their own backyards.

The garden was designed by award-winning gardener and designer P. Allen Smith. Planting got under way in April.

Dr. Ted Warren is a passionate gardner, and created Dittle's Garden as a way to give back to the community, feed the hungry and revitalize the Fairfield District.

"It's our plan to build this prototype to be replicated," says Dr. Ted Warren, founder of Dittle's Garden. "There is interest from P. Allen Smith's website and from other cities asking about these plans. So the idea is starting to get out, but this one here is for the Fairfield community."

The harvest will be given out to people in the community and to locally owned restaurants.

Copyright 2014 KSLA. All rights reserved.