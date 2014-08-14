Local animal rescue organization calls for Caddo Animal Services director's resignation

Copyright 2014 KSLA . All rights reserved.

A local animal rescue organization is calling for the firing or resignation of the director of Caddo Parish Animal Services.Shreveport Bossier Animal Rescue held a news conference late Thursday morning, calling on the Caddo Parish Commission to fire Everett Harris."Mr. Harris has a history of mocking, bullying, insulting, threatening, and harassing volunteers, rescue partners, and the general public. This is not acceptable for a parish employee. We are calling for his immediate resignation or firing by the Caddo Parish Commission. Failure to do so will result in further action by the parties involved."Caddo Parish Administrator Woody Wilson tells KSLA News 12 that Harris will not be fired, saying to do so would be premature. Wilson says Ebarb should have brought any concerns he has about Harris and the operation of the parish animal shelter to the commission through more appropriate channels. Wilson says he believes that the demand for Harris' removal from his job is the result of a meeting that Ebarb tried to have with Harris and other staff at Caddo Animal Services, during which he was asked to leave.For his part, Harris says he is there to follow the law, and that Ebarb was not following proper procedures by coming to the office and demanding changes.Caddo Commissioner Michael Williams says he supports whatever decision Wilson makes, and doesn't believe it's the Commissions place to hire or fire personnel at that level.