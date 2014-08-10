Caddo Parish students begin school year with prayer

Caddo Parish students geared up for the new school year with a little prayer on Sunday.It was all part of a back-to-school prayer service that took place at Williams Memorial CME Temple Church on Peabody Street in Shreveport. Caddo superintendent Dr. T. Lamar Goree served as the guest speaker.Pastor Denise Anders-Modest said prayer is necessary to ensure a productive school year.

"Prayer has been taken out of the school," she said. "I am a firm believer that we take prayer where ever we go. Christians, as believers, we take prayer with us, by our witness, our actions, how we treat others."



Next Sunday, the same church will hold a school supply drive.



