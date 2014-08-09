Magazine spreads 'Hope' to Shreveport residents

Hope Magazine is featuring KSLA News 12 anchor Domonique Benn and her new baby Sydney Lee.

Hope Magazine is honoring one of KSLA News 12's anchors. The magazine dedicated the current issue to Domonique Benn's daughter, Sydney Lee.

Sydney was born eight weeks early and spent more than three weeks in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Willis Knighton South in Shreveport. There is a section dedicated to Sydney with a special message from Benn and her husband. Today, Sydney is a healthy 4-month-old.

Hope Magazine president George Franklin said the magazine focuses on stories of inspiration and hope.

Franklin said the magazine is also hosting its first Hoops 4 Hope event from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on September 27 at Southern Hills Gym. Teams can register for a $50 entry fee. There will be three-on-three basketball tournament with a total of 22 teams with age groups 11- 14 and 15-18. Admission is $5 at the door.

Later this year, there will be another Walk4Hope. The bi-annual walk recognizes all causes, from cancer to HIV.

Readers can find Hope Magazine at Freestyle Printers in Bossier City on Texas Street. Call 318-747-8825 or 318-820-9473 for more information.

