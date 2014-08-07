SPD arrests third suspect in Highland homicide

Shreveport police have issued arrest warrants for two men believed to be connected to Monday's homicide.

William Carroll was found fatally shot in his Holly St. home early on the morning of July 28, in what police believe was an attempted robbery.

Shreveport police say they have arrested a third suspect in the shooting death of a man in the Highland neighborhood last week.

Shavez S. Taylor 32, of the 7400 block of Southern Avenue in Shreveport, was taken into police custody just before 6:00 p.m. Thursday after surrendering to authorities at Shreveport police headquarters.

Taylor's arrest comes 10 days after 48-year-old William David Carroll was fatally shot at his home in the 3100 block of Holly Street early on the morning of July 28. Police believe Carroll was shot during a robbery attempt.

Two other suspects were arrested within days of Carroll's death for their alleged roles in the shooting. 35-year-old Kinoy Singleton is charged with second-degree murder. His has been set at $450,000.

41-year-old Robert Lynn Singleton faces a charge of Lynn faces a charge of principal to second-degree murder with a bond of $325,000.

Taylor has been into the Shreveport City Jail on a charge of principal to second degree murder.

"The arrest of Taylor brings to fruition the efforts of law enforcement, working in concert with concerned citizens who provided invaluable information helping to bring the accused suspects to justice," according to a statement released late Thursday night by Shreveport police.

Neighbors have described Carroll as a "good guy," who had stopped thieves from stealing a lawnmower from a neighbor's property just days before his death.

