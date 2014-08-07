Shreveport water dept. workers stage sick-out - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Shreveport water dept. workers stage sick-out

  • Links In The NewsMore>>

  • Shreveport officials, DPW, union meet to work on solution during 'sick-out'

    Shreveport officials, DPW, union meet to work on solution during 'sick-out'

    Monday, August 4 2014 1:05 PM EDT2014-08-04 17:05:27 GMT
    Aug 18, 2014 04:47 PM2014-08-21 19:46:50 GMT
    At least 38 employees called out sick, leaving less than half the fleet to go out on their routes.At least 38 employees called out sick, leaving less than half the fleet to go out on their routes.
    Meetings are planned Monday for city officials and union representatives to hash out a concerns that have led to more than half of Shreveport's DPW workers to stay home from work. More >>
    Meetings are planned Monday for city officials and union representatives to hash out a concerns that have led to more than half of Shreveport's DPW workers to stay home from work. More >>

  • Union president says DPW workers back on job Wednesday

    Union president says DPW workers back on job Wednesday

    Tuesday, August 5 2014 2:37 PM EDT2014-08-05 18:37:06 GMT
    Aug 19, 2014 02:37 PM2014-08-21 19:45:39 GMT
    Trash in parts of Shreveport remains on the curb, as the remaining crews work to compensate for the reduced staffing. Trash in parts of Shreveport remains on the curb, as the remaining crews work to compensate for the reduced staffing.
    Shreveport DPW workers disgruntled with city officials over pay and working conditions will head back to work Wednesday after a two-day "sick-out," according to their union president. But not everyone appears to be on board with that plan. More >>
    Shreveport DPW workers disgruntled with city officials over pay and working conditions will head back to work Wednesday after a two-day "sick-out," according to their union president. But not everyone appears to be on board with that plan. More >>
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport officials confirmed that eight employees from the city's water and sewage department customer service office called in sick Thursday morning.

Union Local 1325 president Shelia Johnson said the workers, located at an office in the 2100 block of Greenwood Road, are upset about wages and other concerns within the department. She added that major issues are going on in just about every city department.
"I didn't get anyone on the phone to tell me what exactly is going on," said Johnson, who added that the workers, along with the sanitation workers who staged a sick-out earlier this week, will be meeting with officials Friday to try to resolve these issues.

"I'm happy for them, I support them 100 percent. it's going to be a domino effect, I told them it was going to get worse before it gets better," said Troy Sumlin, a sanitation worker who was part of the original "sick out". 

City communications director Rod Richardson said in a news release that customers should expect delays because of the "unexpected personnel shortage." He said the department implemented contingency plans to restore the operation to acceptable levels of service.

"Other than longer wait times, customers should not experience any other noticeable differences," Richardson said. 

Copyright 2014 KSLA. All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly