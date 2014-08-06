First forum for Shreveport mayoral candidates scheduled

The first forum for the Shreveport mayoral candidates is planned for later this month.

The Southern Hills Business Association will host a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 26 in the Southwood High School auditorium. The Southern Hills Homeowner's Association and the League of Women Voters are also partnering to host the event.

Questions for the candidates to answer can be emailed to shba@bellsouth.net until Aug. 15.

The filing date for mayoral candidates is Aug. 22.

