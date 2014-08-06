Free shoes available through African American Committee

What better way to kick off the new school year than with a new pair of shoes?

The African American Committee is giving away free shoes to low-income families. This is the 14th year the giveaway has taken place.

Sign up for the shoe giveaway a County Market Stores. Times are: from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 7 at 3709 Greenwood Road; from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 12 at 6363 Hearne Ave.; and from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 12 at 1867 Nelson St.

Parents of students from Pre-K through 12th grade are welcome to sign up. You must bring proof of government assistance and must sign up before Aug. 16 in order to participate.

Shoes will be given away from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 16 at Walmart at 6235 West Port Ave.

Call Barbara Norton at 318-635-2923 or Cathy Carter at 318-294-4926 for more information.

Copyright 2014 KSLA. All rights reserved.