Teen found at Cass County homicide scene released from lockup

The Cass County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the father who was fatally shot Friday night.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the father who was fatally shot Friday night.

A teen found at a Cass County, TX murder scene has been released into his mother's custody.

A 13-year-old being held in a juvenile detention facility since the death of his step-father and brother has been released into the custody of his mother.

Cass County, Texas Sheriff Larry Rowe said the youth remains on juvenile probation. He has not be officially charged in connection with the deaths.

Rowe said the investigation is continuing but there are no other suspects at this time.

Back in June, sheriff's dispatchers answered a 9-1-1 call from the teen, asking for officers to come to his home. When deputies arrived they found the boy's step-father and younger brother dead.

Copyright 2014 KSLA. All rights reserved.