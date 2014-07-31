SPD: Second Highland homicide suspect arrested

Shreveport police have arrested the second of two men wanted in connection to a homicide in the Highland neighborhood.Kinoy Singleton, 35, and Robert Lynn, 41, were both wanted on warrants on connection with the shooting death of 48-year-old William Carroll in his Holly St. home. Carroll was found shot once in his upper body around 3 a.m. Monday at his home in the 3100 block of Holly Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lynn was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on Wednesday, charged with principal to second degree murder. His bond is set at $325,000. Singleton has also now been booked into CCC, charged with second degree murder. His bond is set at $450,000.



