Shreveport police seek suspects in city's latest homicide

Shreveport police have issued arrest warrants for two men believed to be connected to Monday's homicide.

Police say 41-year-old Robert Lynn and 35-year-old Kinoy Damon Singleton are wanted for the murder of 48-year-old William David Carroll. Investigators say Carroll was found shot once in his upper body around 3 a.m. Monday at his home in the 3100 block of Holly Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Singleton faces a charge of second-degree murder with a bond of $450,000. Lynn faces a charge of principal to second-degree murder with a bond of $325,000.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lynn or Singleton is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit lockemup.org.