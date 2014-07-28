Bossier DA will seek death penalty in Mother's Day double murder

The man arrested early Saturday morning in connection with the fatal shooting of two women in Bossier City last weekend was arrested on a drug charge and released just two days after the murders.

The man arrested early Saturday morning in connection with the fatal shooting of two women in Bossier City last weekend was arrested on a drug charge and released just two days after the murders.

It's been an emotional week for everyone who knew the two young Bossier City mothers whose lives were cut short on Mother's Day.

It's been an emotional week for everyone who knew the two young Bossier City mothers whose lives were cut short on Mother's Day.

A lab mix who has been at the Bossier City Animal Shelter ever since his owners were murdered on Mother's Day has now found a new home, and a family full of familiar faces.

A lab mix who has been at the Bossier City Animal Shelter ever since his owners were murdered on Mother's Day has now found a new home, and a family full of familiar faces.

A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with the murders of two women in Bossier City last weekend.26-year-old Brandan Santrell Butler of Bossier City was taken into custody shortly after

A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with the murders of two women in Bossier City last weekend.26-year-old Brandan Santrell Butler of Bossier City was taken into custody shortly after

The man police say killed two Bossier city mothers on Mother's Day has pleaded not guilty after appearing in court Tuesday.

The man police say killed two Bossier city mothers on Mother's Day has pleaded not guilty after appearing in court Tuesday.

Prosecutors will seek the death penalty for Brandan Butler, the man accused in the Mother's Day double murder of 2 Bossier City women.

Butler was indicted by a Bossier Parish grand jury on July 7 on 2 counts of first degree murder in the deaths of Karyl Cox, 26, and Jacqueline Beadle, 24. The women were found shot to death inside their Bragg St. home on May 11. Butler reportedly went to their memorial service before skipping town. He was later captured in Bogalusa, La.

In a statement released Monday afternoon by Bossier Parish District Attorney Schuyler Marvin said he has decided to seek the death penalty, "Because Mr. Butler viciously took the lives of Karyl Cox, 26, and Jacqueline Beadle, 24, without any regard led me to this decision. Both of these young women leave behind small children who will never get to know their mothers. The death penalty is an available option under Louisiana law and we intend to present our case and evidence to a trial jury."

Marvin said he has notified Butler's attorney of the decision to pursue the death penalty in this case.

Copyright 2014 KSLA. All rights reserved.