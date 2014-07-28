Bossier DA will seek death penalty in Mother's Day double murder - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Bossier DA will seek death penalty in Mother's Day double murder

Prosecutors will seek the death penalty for Brandan Butler, the man accused in the Mother's Day double murder of 2 Bossier City women.

Butler was indicted by a Bossier Parish grand jury on July 7 on 2 counts of first degree murder in the deaths of Karyl Cox, 26, and Jacqueline Beadle, 24. The women were found shot to death inside their Bragg St. home on May 11. Butler reportedly went to their memorial service before skipping town. He was later captured in Bogalusa, La.

In a statement released Monday afternoon by Bossier Parish District Attorney Schuyler Marvin said he has decided to seek the death penalty, "Because Mr. Butler viciously took the lives of Karyl Cox, 26, and Jacqueline Beadle, 24, without any regard led me to this decision. Both of these young women leave behind small children who will never get to know their mothers. The death penalty is an available option under Louisiana law and we intend to present our case and evidence to a trial jury."

Marvin said he has notified Butler's attorney of the decision to pursue the death penalty in this case.

